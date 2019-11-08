Swedish activist Greta Thunberg draws 1,200 to Charlotte ‘climate strike’

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who leads a global movement of school-skipping youth demanding action on climate change, was to bring her blunt message to Charlotte on Friday.

Thunberg, 16, will speak at a “climate strike” Friday outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, turning what has been a weekly vigil by a Charlotte teen into a gathering of hundreds.

Inspired by Thunberg, Myers Park High student Mary Ellis Stevens has held her own calls to action outside the government center every week since February. On Friday they both gave voice to a generation that will live with climate change’s impacts.

Before her renown, Thunberg was a 15-year-old school girl sitting outside Sweden’s parliament to sway lawmakers. By this year she had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and in September delivered a stern rebuke to world leaders at the United Nations: “How dare you?” she demanded.

“Our generation is tasked with standing up to world leaders and we shouldn’t have to to do this,” Mary Ellis, wearing a “Climate Justice Now” sweatshirt, told reporters before the Charlotte event.

A crowd had begun gathering outside the government center Friday well in advance, growing to what police estimated to be about 1,200 people by 1 p.m.

Denise Eller and her granddaughter, Gracey Eller, 10, drove 180 miles from Clarkesville, Ga., for the event. Denise Eller said she follows Thunberg like a groupie. “She is like my hero of the world,“ Eller said.

Added Gracey: “It matters to me because I want a future for me and my kids.”

Providence High student Kate Lewin, 17, said she’s been climate striking for a few months.

“We’re on track to an irreversible chain of events,” Lewin said. “I was sad about it until I heard about Greta, and with people listening we can make a change. We can’t vote, but we can petition government. They need to think more for their kids and grandkids instead of just the money.”

Americans’ views on global warming have held steady since 2017, poll firm Gallup reported in March, with 66% saying that it is caused by human activities such as burning oil and coal fuels. But only 45% of those polled believe it will pose a serious threat in their lifetime.

The issue has also become a partisan divide, with most Democrats worried about climate change and most Republicans not, Gallup says. President Donald Trump has called climate change a “hoax,” and this week notified the U.N. that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement in which 200 nations have pledged to cut greenhouse emissions.

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera told the Charlotte gathering that climate change isn’t a partisan issue. The council passed a climate resolution last year, and Ajmera said the city is exploring a private partnership for solar energy to further reduce emissions.

“I want you to hold us accountable and to make sure we deliver on our responses,” Ajmera said.

A string of speakers, as young as 8, took the stage Friday. Others in the crowd added their voices.

Twelve-year-old siblings Cannon and Fallon Hoy, who attend the Davidson Green School, decided last night to attend Friday’s climate strike. Fallon said she wants elected official to listen to science — and support activists like Thunberg.

“Some of them don’t believe (climate change), but if they don’t believe it, we can’t stop it or slow it down,” she said.

Added Kendall Esque, 15, a sophomore at the Community School of Davidson: “I still need to get an education, even though people who are educated aren’t even listening.” Kendall said she wants Charlotte-based Duke Energy to transition away from fossil fuels.

Friends Donald Shelton and Emily Broadway, both 17 and seniors at Burns High School in Lawndale, skipped school to drive the hour to Charlotte because they said climate change is so important.

“There has to be a certain amount of rebellion or the government will keep shutting us down,” Shelton said.

Broadway said the friends have participated in other activism like March for our Lives, but Thunberg’s appearance spurred them to drive to Charlotte. “We do as much as we can to show that there needs to be change,” she said.

Climate change in North Carolina

The state has warmed one-half degree to one degree in the past century. The Southeast region has warmed less than most of the nation, but warming has accelerated in the past 40 years.





Sea level has risen more than a foot on the N.C. coast over the past century. It is rising about one inch every decade, but higher in parts of the coast where land is sinking. Rising seas erode beaches and worsen coastal flooding.

Tropical storms and hurricanes have become more intense over the past 20 years. It’s unclear whether that is a long-term trend, but hurricane wind speeds and rainfall rates are expected to increase as the climate warns.

Rainfall is becoming more intense in some parts of the Southeast, but droughts in the region have also increased by about 10% in the past 40 years.

By 2100, most of the state is likely to see temperatures above 95 degrees on 20 to 40 days a year. That’s compared to about 10 days now.

Sources: Environmental Protection Agency; N.C. Climate Office