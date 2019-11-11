Authorities seek ex-Marine in shooting death of Virginia man

Authorities in Virginia are searching for a former Marine named as a person of interest in the shooting death of his mother's boyfriend.

News outlets report authorities say 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown is possibly armed and dangerous. He's wanted for questioning in the Saturday death of Rodney Brown. Authorities say Michael Brown deserted his Camp Lejeune post as a combat engineer last month and was later spotted in Franklin County.

The Craven County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office says Michael Brown may now be in the state as his last known address was in New Bern. The sheriff's office of Franklin County, Virginia, says anyone who spots Michael Brown should act with "extreme caution" and notify law enforcement immediately.