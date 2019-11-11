Marine deserter accused of murder may be ‘armed and dangerous,’ NC police say

A Marine who deserted his post at Camp Lejeune last month is now accused of murder in Virginia, according to police and the Associated Press.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown may be in North Carolina. Brown, whose last known address is in New Bern, “is considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was a Marine combat engineer at Camp Lejeune in Eastern North Carolina when he deserted his post in October, according to the AP.

Michael Alexander Brown is accused of murder in Virginia and may be in North Carolina, police say. Craven County Sheriff's Office

Police accused Brown of killing his mother’s live-in boyfriend, according to ABC11. Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54, was shot and killed at his home near Roanoke, Virginia, on Saturday, the TV station reported.

Brown is about 6 feet tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, officials say.

Virginia authorities say Brown “could be driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car with North Carolina registration EHP-4877.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia first thought Brown was driving a 1976 white Cadillac, according to Craven County.

Officials ask anyone who sees Brown or has information about him to call 911.