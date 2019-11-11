Two boys break out of juvenile detention facility in North Carolina, police say

Two boys escaped from a juvenile corrections facility in Concord, North Carolina, Sunday, state officials said.

The boys, identified as Christopher H. and Mikal M., were last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

“Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public,” according to DPS.

Police are looking for two boys who escaped a juvenile detention facility in North Carolina, the NC Department of Public Safey says. The two are Christopher H, left, and Mikal M, right. NCDPS

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is the second escape in a week for minors in state custody. Last week a 13-year-old boy accused in a double murder escaped and eluded police for almost 36 hours in eastern North Carolina, officials said.

That teenager turned himself in after finding his way to a family home near Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.