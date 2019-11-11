Chemical sprayed on meal carts at NC assisted living facility sends 6 to hospital

An odor from a product sprayed on the wheels of meal carts at a North Carolina assisted living facility sent six to the hospital and prompted an evacuation Monday morning, officials say.

The Clayton and Cleveland fire departments were called to the Springbook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Clayton at about 8 a.m., according to a release from the Town of Clayton.

Two facility employees told first responders that a chemical or gas odor coming from the back of the building had made them sick, the release said.

The two employees were taken to the hospital and four others were taken later after they “complained of distress,” the release said.

The issues are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release, and the two employees have since been released from the hospital.

The North Carolina Regional Hazardous Materials Team was called to the facility to search for the source of the odor, according to the release.

While crews searched the building, the facility began evacuating its 94 patients to other facilities, the release says.

Hazmat crews later determined the source of the odor was the product PB B’laster Penetrant, which had been sprayed on the wheels of meal carts and push carts near the kitchen, the release says.

The product is used to loosen rusted or frozen parts, according to the company’s website.

The smell from the spray “began to overwhelm that area of the building and some employees,” the release says.

The evacuation of patients was stopped after the cause was determined, and so far 44 had been removed from the facility, according to the release.

Eight of those 44 are still waiting in a transport bus in the parking lot but will likely be brought back inside, the release says.

The impacted area of the building is now being ventilated and cleaned, and the carts are being taken out of the building to be cleaned, the release says.

The facility is calling the patients’ families about the situation, and family members with questions can call 1-833-999-0150, the release says.

Clayton is about 18 miles from Raleigh.