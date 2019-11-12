North Carolina
Police search for man accused of trying to abduct child from a North Carolina park
Police are searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a park in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
Investigators say a man tried to take the child from Memorial Park in Hamlet, about 70 miles east of Charlotte.
The attempted kidnapping happened at about 6:45 p.m. Monday, police said. “The suspect was last seen walking into the wooded area” near the park, according to police.
Hamlet police searched the area along with officers and a K-9 from nearby Rockingham, but did not find him.
Police released a photo of a “person of interest,” saying he was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.
The Hamlet Police Department asks anyone with information to call 910-582-2551.
