UNC grad ended James Holzhauer’s ‘Jeopardy!’ streak. She may face him again

Over the summer, “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer dominated round after round of the game show, earning himself a spot in the “Jeopardy! Hall of Fame.”

But his 32-game win streak, the show’s second-highest of all time, came to an end in June at the hands of a woman with North Carolina connections, The News & Observer previously reported.

Emma Boettcher, a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate who worked in the university’s library and in Duke University’s library before moving to Chicago, beat the “Jeopardy!” legend by $22,002.

But now, the two could face each other again.

Both contestants are playing in the game show’s Tournament of Champions, an “elite competition” that brings back some of the best recent players, according to the “Jeopardy!” website.

On Monday, Boettcher bested her two opponents, Dhruv Gaur and Kyle Jones in the first semifinals match-up.

During the Final Jeopardy round, Gaur purposefully answered the clue incorrectly and wrote “What is we love you Alex” as his answer.

Holzhauer is scheduled to play in the semifinals Tuesday night, according to the show’s website.

If Holzhauer wins, he and Boettcher will face off in the finals, and the internet is pretty excited about it.

“James Holzhauer vs Emma Boettcher, the rematch EVERYONE wants,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another suggested letting them face off in the first round.

