There may not be enough beach left to host this popular Jeep event on the NC coast

Every year, hundreds of Jeeps gather on a North Carolina beach as part of what has become a beloved event.

The annual Carolina Beach Jeep Go Topless Day raises money for local charities and invites Jeep drivers to come out and “enjoy the weather, being topless, the beach and most importantly to share a love in our vehicles and give back to the community,” the event’s Facebook page says.

When a group of close friends started the event in 2012, only 72 Jeep drivers came out, the page says, and $1,200 was raised for charity.

The event grew substantially over the years, attracting almost 650 participants and raising $32,000 for charity in 2017, according to the page, and attracting almost 1,000 participants in 2019.

But now the event’s future is uncertain as there may not be enough beach left to host it.

Freeman Park, the area where the event takes place, is having continued issues with beach erosion, causing some areas to remain closed to vehicles and others to be closed intermittently, according to the Town of Carolina Beach.

The issues started in the early summer, shortly after the 2019 event, prompting restrictions and regulations from the Town and the park committee will hold a public hearing to discuss potential rules and access changes for next year, according to the Wilmington StarNews.

Event organizers announced on Facebook that next year’s event has been postponed because it’s unclear if the beach will have the capacity to support the event’s increasing turnout.

“We’ve been quiet while watching the changing landscape and listening for possible updates to the access to Freeman Park,” event organizers wrote on Facebook.

The post said the event is postponed until more is known about the “beloved stretch of paradise.”

It had 120 comments as of Tuesday afternoon, with people expressing concern about the beach and event.

“By far my favorite event hope this is fixed soon,” one person wrote.

“Sadly it’s the best thing to do,” another wrote.

Matt Gillilan, the event’s founder and president, told the StarNews that a lot of people plan vacations around the event and will be disappointed about the postponement.

“But at the same time, they want like we all do what’s best for the beach, also,” he said, according to the StarNews. “And with what’s going on now, this is the best move for us and the beach.”