Man accused of stabbing his 71-year-old grandmother to death in her home, NC cops say

A North Carolina man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his grandmother to death.

First responders found Cynthia Ziller, 71, dead inside her home after being called for a death investigation on Monday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police say Ziller had been stabbed to death.

On Wednesday, Ziller’s grandson, 25-year-old Nathan Jeremiah Ziller, was arrested in connection with her death and charged with first-degree murder, police say.

He is being held in the Alamance County Jail without bond, according to police.

Burlington is about 58 miles west of Raleigh.