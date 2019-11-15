Man tried to sexually assault senior center worker before deadly encounter, NC cops say

A 27-year-old man shot and killed in North Carolina had just tried to sexually assault a senior center worker, officials say.

Roy Anthony McAllister Jr. died in an encounter with an officer from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police say the deadly confrontation happened the same day McAllister visited the Wilson County Senior Activity Center, roughly 50 miles east of Raleigh.

He got into the building before it opened and came in contact with a worker, the Wilson Police Department said in a news release.

“McAllister demanded money and attempted to sexually assault the female employee while holding her against her will,” the release said. “The victim attempted to escape and was subsequently assaulted about the face.”

That’s when senior center patrons arrived and “interrupted” the situation, according to officials.

“These victims were forced into an office and made to lie down and one was robbed of her car keys” before McAllister got away, police said.

The senior center is near a DMV office, and McAllister was spotted by state license and theft investigators, according to Wilson authorities.

An investigator shot McAllister to death, ABC11 reports.

He was found with items linked to the robbery, according to police. The news release didn’t indicate whether McAllister had a weapon.

Officials say two DMV officers, who have not been identified, are now on administrative leave, WNCN reports.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting, according to multiple news outlets.

McAllister previously served time in a South Carolina prison after a robbery conviction, records obtained by WNCN show.