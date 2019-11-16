Coastal storm closes N.C. 12 access to Hatteras Island; most ferry service suspended

No one will be able to drive on or off Hatteras Island after 5 p.m. Saturday because a coastal storm has made N.C. 12 too dangerous to keep open, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT says it plans to close N.C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge over Oregon Inlet south to Rodanthe starting at 5 p.m.

High winds and blowing sand have reduced visibility almost to zero along that stretch of highway, and it became unsafe for maintenance crews trying to clear the road, NCDOT said about 4 p.m. High tides late Saturday and again on Sunday are expected to bring ocean overwash onto the highway as well.

NCDOT says it will send someone early Sunday to assess N.C. 12 and determine when the road can be reopened, but the department cautioned that hazardous conditions are expected through Sunday.

NCDOT suspended ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on Friday afternoon because of the storm. On Saturday, it suspended most of its remaining ferry service along the coast, including other routes to and from Ocracoke, and the Currituck-Knotts Island, Southport-Fort Fisher and Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferries.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Outer Banks through 5 p.m. Sunday, and a coastal flood warning through 1 a.m. Monday. Forecasters say sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will rake the Outer Banks from the north and northeast, resulting in rough surf, erosion and overwash.