Police: Gaming shop worker shoots suspect in robbery attempt

Police in North Carolina say a gaming shop employee shot back at four men during an attempted armed robbery, wounding one of them.

Eden police say in a news release that the men walked into The Vault displaying firearms Saturday night. Lt. Chuck Gallaher says the suspects left the business after the shootout and went to Martinsville, Va., where they live.

News outlets report three of the suspects have been arrested. The fourth, 19-year-old James Flood, is still on the run. It is unclear which man was shot.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says two of the suspects are also accused of another armed robbery Saturday in Eden.

All four men are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment.