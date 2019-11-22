Group wants to use parks to protest the GOP convention. County says: ‘Wait’

In the first flap over protests during next summer’s Republican National Convention, one group planning a march said it’s been told that Mecklenburg County parks are unavailable that week.

Bruce Wright, an organizer of the Philadelphia-based Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign, told the Observer he’s been told, “No parks period.”

But county commissioners Chairman George Dunlap said Friday that park officials are still formulating their plans.

“They are working out the logistics of which parks would be available,” Dunlap said.

The Poor People’s group has marched and demonstrated at Republican and Democratic conventions since 2004, according to national director, Cheri Honkala.

The group is the first to publicly air plans to protest at next summer’s RNC, which starts Aug. 24. Other protests are expected. Some Charlotteans worry that some could turn violent given the country’s polarized political climate.

Cleveland, site of the 2016 GOP convention, also anticipated trouble, even buying 2,000 suits of riot gear and a $50 million “protest insurance” policy. Before the convention, some stores sold a T-shirt that said, “Greetings From Cleveland: It’s Gonna Be a Riot.”

But while Cleveland saw peaceful protests and demonstrations, there was no major violence.

John Strong, the special agent in charge for North Carolina, told reporters this month that “the FBI is not aware of any credible threat of violence against the RNC at this time.” But he said officials are preparing for the possibility.

Federal and local authorities are working with local officials on plans for protests and overall security. The same thing is occurring in Milwaukee, which will host the Democratic convention. That city also has issued no protest permits. City officials told reporters there that no decisions will be announced for months.

At Charlotte’s 2012 Democratic convention, a “free speech zone” reserved for protesters on Stonewall Street was rarely used. Protests were generally peaceful.

The convention’s opening day saw a two-hour standoff uptown where demonstrators taunted officers and blocked a street. Police responded with overwhelming numbers and a “bend-but-don’t-break” strategy. They made only one arrest.

Other protesters camped in Marshall Park.

Wright said his Poor People’s group asked to use Marshall Park as well as Freedom and First Ward parks. In 2012 they used Freedom Park for rallies, speeches and encampments. Honkala, the group’s national director, said she expects thousands to come.

“We plan on marching with or without a permit on opening day of the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention,” she said. “Because the only thing poor people have is their voice.”

Mecklenburg Commissioner Elaine Powell said there’s a reason for the lengthy planning.

“The safety of Mecklenburg County is paramount,” she said. “Being smart about how you plan things is very important.”