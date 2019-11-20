Someone is stealing wallets from women’s purses at Costco in North Carolina, cops warn

A woman’s wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was perusing the aisles at a Costco in North Carolina on Monday, police said.

She isn’t the only one.

The Matthews Police Department said at least four women have been robbed while shopping at Costco on 2125 Matthews Township Parkway in Matthews, just outside Charlotte.

“Through crime analysis techniques utilized from the previously reported incidents, a pattern of crimes involving this suspect at Costco had been established,” police said in a news release Wednesday. “Matthews investigators have already been working on leads in an attempt to identify this suspect.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Women have reported their wallets being taken from their purses and fraudulent purchases being made at electronic stores shortly thereafter.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s or 30s, according to the release. He has dark hair and a mustache or goatee.

Police are encouraging people to keep their purses in the cart in front of them — not hanging to the side — with all compartments zipped or closed.

“Get into the habit of clipping it into the cart somehow, whether by using the infant strap on the cart or by keeping an inexpensive carabiner with you,” the release states.

Matthews Police Department

Police also recommended signing up for text alerts for every purchase made on a debit or credit card.

“Although this may be annoying depending on how much you use your card, it’s better to know every transaction that is made,” the release states.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-847-5555.