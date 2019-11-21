Chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients, North Carolina police say

A North Carolina chiropractor is accused of committing sex crimes against his patients, officials say.

Women were seeking treatment for back pain when Erik Madsen touched them inappropriately, according to police in Franklin, a town in the mountains.

It was “not a common practice that chiropractors do,” Chief David Adams told McClatchy news group Thursday.

The cases go back to 2017, and police think there could be more potential victims, he said.

“It’s very likely,” the chief said. “[These] type of predators, it’s usually not an isolated incident. He has practiced in Virginia and Florida as well.”

Franklin police have been in touch with agencies in those states as well as the North Carolina board for chiropractors, Adams said.

Madsen, 59, ran the Mountain View Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Franklin, about 65 miles southwest of Asheville, according to its website.

He was arrested Friday and has been charged with at least four counts each of sexual battery and assault on a female, according to Adams and court records.

Records show Madsen is due in court in January.

He had a $10,000 bond, according to Macon County jail records.