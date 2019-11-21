Complaint about student’s Trump joke went all the way to Secret Service, NC cops say

A complaint about a North Carolina student’s joke went all the way to the Secret Service, officials say.

A high school improv club was performing when a student made “inappropriate comments,” Surry County Schools said.

“The improvisation was not rehearsed, pre-planned, or meant to be taken seriously, however, the joke was in poor taste,” the school district said in a statement.

The acting skit at North Surry High School in Mount Airy prompted a “concerned” resident to contact the U.S. Secret Service, local deputies wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

The comment was forwarded to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, which teamed up with the Secret Service to review the case, according to the post.

Capt. Scott Hudson said his department had received “several complaints” about the performance, the Winston-Salem Journal reported last week.

“During the investigation, numerous students and staff were interviewed and it was determined that no credible threat was made toward the President of the United States,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

School officials haven’t publicly shared the content of the joke but said they were “disappointed” about the situation.

“We will take any appropriate disciplinary action once we have all of the facts,” the district said earlier this week.

Mount Airy is roughly 40 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.