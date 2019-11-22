‘It’s not funny.’ School shootings aren’t a joke, NC sheriff warns after 3 charged

A sheriff in North Carolina had to remind students Thursday that school shooting threats aren’t a practical joke.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook with a warning after at least three students were charged this week for disorderly conduct and threatening the school — a felony under North Carolina law.

“Thinking of pulling a practical joke by posting a threat on social media or by other means against your school?” the post states. “Don’t do it. It’s not funny. It’s no joke. It’s illegal and you will be charged.”

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to the sheriff’s office. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with disorderly conduct at school.

The sheriff’s office also warned against sharing threats on social media and bringing weapons to school — whether real or fake — to “show off.”

“Please, do not participate in this kind of behavior,” the post states. “The impacts of your choices will last a lifetime.”

Brunswick County Schools shared the post.

“Conversations need to be made regarding how serious a joke or share of a post on social media can be,” the district said. “‘It was just a joke’ doesn’t change the real legal consequences that can follow.”

Deputies responded to West Brunswick High School on Tuesday after a message threatening students was reportedly sent out. Students and staff were told to stay in their classrooms.

The sheriff’s office also responded to a “perceived threat” made on social media Nov. 8. They later determined no threat had been made.

“We would encourage everyone to avoid engaging in or sharing rumors of false information regarding this incident. We are grateful that there was no threat and that the students and staff at WBHS are safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.

Earlier in the school year, police arrested a 16-year-old girl at South Brunswick High School after she was accused of writing a message on a bathroom wall about shooting up the school, WECT reported.