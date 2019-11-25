Clown stares into boy’s window, NC cops say. It wasn’t the only sighting that night

In the dark of the night, someone dressed as a clown stared into a boy’s window, North Carolina officials say.

And it wasn’t the first sighting that evening, Roanoke Rapids police said in a news release.

Someone wearing a clown suit and mask was spotted “jumping in and out of traffic” late Sunday, according to the news release.

The costumed person also threw items at cars near Sam Powell Dairy Road and N.C. State Highway 48, a Roanoke Rapids thoroughfare, the city’s police department says.

Officers say they searched for a person dressed as a clown but didn’t find anyone.

About 30 minutes later, a boy told a Roanoke Rapids officer “a clown was staring at him through his window,” according to police.

The officer went to his house, but police again didn’t find anyone who may have been involved, according to the department.

Now, an investigator has identified a “person of interest and has recovered a clown suit,” authorities said Monday in an updated news release.

Officials say they will share updates if charges are pending.

Roanoke Rapids is roughly 80 miles northeast of Raleigh, near the Virginia border.