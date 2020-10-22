NC DHHS urges Wake to get tough, consider fines, as COVID-19 numbers rise

The state health department has asked Wake County to get tougher on COVID-19 safety, possibly issuing fines to violators as the pandemic’s toll continues to rise.

Wake is among 36 of the state’s 100 counties to receive a letter from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The letter went to the three largest counties — after Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford — and those where the coronavirus is spreading fastest.

One of the critieria for getting the DHHS notice is a spike of more than 300 cases in the last 14 days. As of Thursday, Wake had 20,165 reported cases, according to DHHS, an increase of 1,363 since Oct. 8.

“We ask for your continued help in the fight against COVID-19,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and Erik Hooks, secretary of NC Department of Public Safety, wrote in the letter. “We are seeing concerning trends in case counts and hospitalizations in our state and nationally, and we need your help to reduce the transmission of this virus.”

Wake County Commissioner Chair Greg Ford confirmed he, Wake County Manager David Ellis and other county staff were in touch with Cohen and DHHS.

“Based on Wake County’s current trend data, staff is not recommending additional restrictions or enforcement measures at this time,” Ford said. “Should conditions and staff’s recommendations change, Wake County is prepared to quickly pivot in our response. Wake County has aggressively led on preparedness and response to COVID-19 the first confirmed positive case occurred here in early March, and we will continue to do so.”

If Cooper wants to use his authority to issue county-specific orders that include Wake, they would implement them immediately, Ford said.

DHHS also reported 2,400 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina on Thursday, bringing the total to 252,992 statewide.

The updated total comes as the state has seen a new surge in cases, regularly topping 2,000 reports a day as it did during heavy periods of infection over the summer.

Cohen and Hooks thanked county leaders for their efforts to limit the coronavirus, encouraging them to continue their push for masks, social distance and limited crowd size.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan as the pandemic numbers continued to worsen.

So state officials asked counties to consider stricter measures, including passing local ordinances for COVID-19 safety that could bring fines if violated.

Another is to consider “imminent hazard abatement orders,” which could temporarily shut down businesses or other establishments that present safety threats.

Neither Durham nor Orange County received DHHS letters, but Johnston and Alamance counties did. Wake has the state’s largest population so its numbers rank among the highest statewide, but another threshold for the DHHS notice is having 50 cases per 10,000 residents.

DHHS reported some more positive news Thursday in its daily cornoavirus report.

The rate of positive COVID-19 test results fell to 5.9%, down from 7.4% Wednesday. State health officials have long considered 5% their target.

Also, hospital cases fell slightly after a steady rise in recent weeks. With 97% reporting statewide, hospitalizations stood at 1,205 statewide, down 14 from Wednesday.