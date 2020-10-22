Battle over North Carolina election rules taken to the U.S. Supreme Court

The Board of Elections office on Kenilworth Avenue in Charlotte, where you can drop off your absentee ballot, has two different types of “I voted” stickers. CharlotteFive

The legal battle over North Carolina’s election rules is not over.

On Thursday morning, legislative leaders filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over the amount of time the N.C. Board of Elections can accept mailed-in ballots after Nov. 3, which is Election Day.

Under state law, ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 can be accepted three days after the election, through Nov. 6.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier this week that ballots could be accepted through Nov. 12, under a policy adopted by the board of elections. The board said concerns about the speed of delivery by the U.S. Postal Service prompted the change.

Republican leaders of the state House and Senate sued seeking to force the board to follow the date set by law.

“The question now before the U.S. Supreme Court is whether an unelected state panel should be able to change election laws after voting has already started,” Senate Leader Phil Berger said in a news release. “Multiple judges in multiple jurisdictions have already said no, and this case was thrown into further chaos by the shocking behavior of one appeals judge who thwarted the Fourth Circuit’s favorable ruling before they could publish the opinion.”

The appeal comes as nearly 700,000 North Carolinians had already cast mailed-in ballots and nearly 1.8 million people had voted early in person.

This is a developing story.