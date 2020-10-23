Vice President Pence to bring Trump campaign to Kinston as NC race stays tight

Vice President Mike Pence will bring the GOP campaign to North Carolina for the second time this weekend with a rally in Kinston.

Pence’s Sunday rally follows President Donald Trump’s visit Saturday to Lumberton in Robeson County, where he is expected to publicly back the Lumbee tribe’s push for full federal recognition.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also has voiced support for the Lumbee.

The vice president is slated to appear at 4 p.m. Sunday for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Kinston Jet Center, his campaign said Friday.

Pence last stopped in North Carolina on Oct. 16, when he held a rally in Selma.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Washington Post-ABC poll this week found Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading Trump by 1 percentage point in North Carolina.

The event in Kinston is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. All attendees will be given a temperature check and masks, which the campaign says they are instructed to wear.

Admission info is at the campaign website.