New COVID-19 cases dip Sunday, but 7-day average stays above 2,000

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,807 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 260,099 since the pandemic began.

There were also 13 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease in North Carolina to 4,157 people.

COVID-19 cases have spiked across North Carolina over the past week, with the state several times hitting new highs on the number of confirmed daily cases, including Saturday’s 2,716 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases has remained above 2,000 for the past eight days, with Sunday’s at 2,010.

