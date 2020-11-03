Democratic NC Gov. Cooper in lead vs. Republican Forest in governor’s race

Will North Carolinians reelect Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to a second term, or replace him with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest?

With 62% of ballots reported, Cooper led with 53% of the vote compared to Forest’s 45% of the vote. Cooper led with 2.4 million votes to Forest’s 2 million votes.

Libertarian candidate Steven J. DiFiore had 1% of votes and Constitution Party candidate Al Pisano had less than one percent.

NC campaign for governor

The coronavirus pandemic changed this election year. The first case in North Carolina was recorded on the day of the March primary. Both Cooper and Forest easily won their nominations, and spent the rest of the year campaigning on very different perspectives on response to the pandemic.

As governor, Cooper led North Carolina’s response and the restrictions. He issued the statewide stay-at-home order in the spring, which has been lifted in phases and is now in the final phase. Some restrictions are still in place, especially around capacity at restaurants and bars, and gathering size. He also put a statewide mask mandate in place, which remains. Forest, on the other hand, said he would lift the mask mandate and reopen all businesses.

Beyond COVID-19 response, also at play is whether or not North Carolinians vote to reelect Republican President Donald Trump or replace him with Democrat Joe Biden. Voters went for both Trump and Cooper in 2016. Cooper has led in multiple polls this election season.

Cooper campaign spokesperson Liz Doherty said the governor was spending Election Day getting his normal COVID-19 briefings and would watch returns with his family.

Cooper is expected to speak at the N.C. Democratic Party event, which is being held with limited attendance in the area outside the NCDP headquarters on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. Blue lights shone on the building.

Candidates are expected to drop by and take the podium throughout the night as results come in and races are called, but the event lacks the party atmosphere of most election years due to COVID-19 guidelines. Only the pre-recorded bells tolling the hour from nearby Edenton Street United Methodist Church filled the air early in the evening.

It’s difficult to separate the governor’s race from the ongoing pandemic, North Carolina Democratic Party communications director Austin Cook said, noting that education, job security and healthcare are now all seen through a distinct coronavirus prism.

“That’s the one thing that’s impacting everyone’s daily lives most directly,” Cook said. “And not just in terms of what we’re able to get outside and do. ... Parents are nervous about whether their kids are going to be able to get the schooling they need. It’s job security. And it’s healthcare, everyone wants to be able to make sure they can see a doctor if they get sick.”

Cook said keeping Cooper as governor is a priority, but that the party has spent the past few weeks pushing legislative races as well.

“We’ve made a pretty strong push in the last week for legislative candidates to make sure they have the funds they need to get over the finish line. Obviously we want to hold the governor’s mansion but to really give the governor he needs to push his agenda forward obviously we need to take at least one of the legislative chambers.”

The North Carolina Republican Party is hosting its watch party in Raleigh on Tuesday night in an office building near Cameron Village.

They’re expecting guests from the North Carolina Trump victory campaign as well as U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, Congressional candidate Alan Swain, state superintendent candidate Catherine Truitt, Justice Paul Newby, who’s running for the chief justice seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court, Judge Jefferson Griffin and attorney general candidate Jim O’Neill.

Forest’s campaign is holding its own event in Johnston County. At the event in Selma, no media outlets have been allowed inside, and the Forest campaign declined to be interviewed.

At least 200 cars were parked in the event venue’s parking lot. Inside the venue, few people wore masks or maintained social distancing. North Carolina has a statewide mask mandate. An older man walking into the venue with a woman told her he forgot his mask and took a step back towards the parking lot to go to his car to get it, but she told him that he didn’t need it.

There’s a lot of enthusiasm on the ground across North Carolina for Dan Forest that’s hard to capture, NCGOP spokesperson Tim Wigginton told The N&O at the NCGOP event in Raleigh.

He expects more support for Forest and higher turnouts in rural areas, particularly because of Cooper’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said kids in those parts of the state have been more affected by schools being closed and struggled with internet connectivity issues.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more rural turnout go in Dan’s favor just because of the way the COVID-19 orders have been issued statewide instead of more of a locality basis for the majority of the COVID-19 crisis,” Wigginton said.

He also said Forest’s campaign is expecting a good crowd at their event tonight and they’re optimistic that Forest will be the next governor.

“We had a good turnout today, so we’re cautiously optimistic about the results tonight, Wigginton said. “And hopefully it’ll be enough to carry everybody across the finish line.”

Voting in North Carolina

North Carolinians had three options to vote: voting early at one-stop locations, mailing in their ballots or waiting until Election Day to vote in their precinct. Masks were worn, hand sanitizer was available and one-time-use pens were given out.

In-person early voting began in North Carolina on Oct. 15 and ended Oct. 31. In a two-week period, more than 3.6 million people cast ballots. That’s on top of the nearly 940,000 voters who sent in absentee ballots. Nearly 62% of registered voters cast ballots early. Women turned out in higher numbers for the early votes with 64% casting ballots compared to 59% of registered men. Residents under 40 years of age made up 28% of the early votes.

North Carolina faced several challenges to its election laws as voting was underway. Lawsuits filed in federal and state courts challenged where voters could drop off their absentee ballots, whether a witness signature was needed on mailed-in ballots and how long the boards of elections could continue collecting mailed-in ballots after Election Day.

In the end only one rule changed. Voters got an extension to get their mailed-in ballots to the boards of elections. Instead of a Nov. 6 deadline, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a settlement agreement that extended the deadline through Nov. 12. But those ballots must still be postmarked by Nov. 3 to count.

News & Observer reporter Danielle Battaglia contributed to this story.

