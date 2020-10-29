Ahead of Trump visit to Fayetteville Thursday, Lara Trump says NC is a must-win

President Donald Trump is visiting Fayetteville on Thursday, the latest in nearly two dozen visits Trump and surrogates for his campaign have made to North Carolina in recent months.

Most recently, Trump’s daughter Tiffany visited Charlotte on Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence made stops in Wilmington and Greensboro. Son Eric Trump will also come to Ellerbe and Elizabethtown.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has made numerous stops in North Carolina in recent months, including a visit to Johnston County on Wednesday. In a phone interview with The News & Observer she said it was a must-win state for the president.

Lara Trump also expressed her confidence that women would turn-out for Trump this year. She pointed to 2016, saying polls showed women wouldn’t vote for him, but they did, even with Hillary Clinton as his opponent.

“This president did things like doubling the child tax credit, which for working moms is a huge deal,” Lara Trump said. “Paid family leave is something that this president has pushed forward unlike any other president. School choice for parents out there is huge as well. He has been a champion of that.”

Eric Trump came to Raleigh on Saturday, Oct. 24, for an “Evangelicals for Trump” event. About 500 people gathered for the indoor event at RFA Church on Yonkers Road. Most people wore masks as they entered the building, but as they sat down many of the masks slid down under chins or hung from a single ear.

Lara Trump said the campaign encourages mask-wearing at every event.

“At Trump rallies, we actually give masks to people and ask them to wear them,” she said. “We have signs up at Trump rallies that say ‘Please wear masks.’ It is still the United States of America. People still do have their personal freedom and choices. They are choosing to come to these events.”

Indoor mass gatherings in North Carolina are currently limited to 25 people, but there are exceptions for political events or others that fall under the First Amendment.

The president will campaign outdoors at Fayetteville Regional Airport, where he also made a stop last month. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and doors will open at 3 p.m.

Two people who attended President Donald Trump’s outdoor rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Oct. 21 have tested positive for COVID-19, Gaston County’s health department announced Thursday. The county said that the cases are believed to be independent of one another and not an indication of viral spread at the rally.

Danielle Battaglia contributed to this report.

