Maryland, Virginia, N Carolina reach offshore wind agreement

Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina announced an agreement on Thursday to advance offshore wind development.

The states have agreed to form a team with representatives from each jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of regional offshore wind resources.

The three states have committed to work together to increase regulatory certainty and encourage manufacturing of component parts. The partnership also will aim to reduce project costs through supply chain development and share information and best practices.

“This bipartisan agreement with neighboring states allows us to leverage our combined economic power and ideas to achieve cost effective success," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement announcing the agreement.