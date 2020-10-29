Two attendees at Trump’s Gastonia rally test positive for COVID-19

Two attendees of President Donald Trump’s rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Oct. 21 have tested positive for COVID-19, Gaston County’s health department announced Thursday.

The county said that the cases are currently believed to be independent from one another, and not an indication of spread at the rally.

Contact tracing for the individuals is underway, the county said. The county made the announcement “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally, and the inability to alert them directly,” according to the release from county spokesperson Adam Gaub.

Those who attended the rally were encouraged to monitor their symptoms and get tested if needed.

The rally was estimated to have attracted about 15,000 people to the airfield. While attendees were asked to wear mask upon entering the event, many took off the masks once inside, including police officers, firefighters, and other officials.

The disclosure comes as daily reports of new coronavirus cases across the state have been trending up in recent weeks. On Thursday, North Carolina hit a new record high of new daily coronavirus cases with 2,885 reported.

Local numbers have been rising too, with Mecklenburg County hitting it’s highest seven-day average of new daily cases since early August this week.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.