In Raleigh with Nikki Haley, Tillis assails Cunningham’s character. Is it working?

With the sun setting behind him and jets roaring over the Angus Barn, Sen. Thom Tills was at the podium for only a minute before he dug into what he has made the closing argument of his reelection campaign: questioning Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham’s character.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t run a campaign on truth and honor and say that’s fundamental to your candidacy and then be untruthful and dishonorable,” Tillis said Friday at a rally with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. “If Cal Cunningham will lie to his supporters and betray his family, what do you think he’s going to do for the people of North Carolina?”

But the latest polling suggests voters haven’t been swayed since Cunningham’s extramarital affair became public earlier this month. In new polls released Friday by East Carolina University and High Point University, Cunningham has not only maintained his narrow lead on Tillis, but voters regard Cunningham more favorably.

In front of about 100 supporters in a breezy parking lot down a hill from the iconic restaurant, the Republican incumbent returned to the subject of Cunningham’s character over and over again in 10 minutes of remarks. Haley, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, mentioned it directly only once, preferring to talk about Tillis’ record in Washington and her own, both as a governor of a neighboring state and as former ambassador to the United Nations.

Tillis, his campaign and Republican allies have tried to make the final weeks of the race a referendum on Cunningham’s personal life, discussing the scandal at every stop and attacking Cunningham for running a campaign that they call “one big lie.”

The 47-year-old Cunningham, a married father of two, admitted to sending sexual text messages to a California woman, who told The Associated Press the pair was intimate as recently as July. Cunningham has not answered questions about whether he had other affairs.

New polls in close race

There’s no question the race is close. Cunningham holds a narrow lead in polling, including a three-point edge in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday and a one-point lead in East Carolina’s final poll, released Friday. That’s the same margin Cunningham held in that poll in mid-October; the ECU poll had the two candidates tied in September.

Meanwhile, a High Point poll also released Friday found registered voters considered Cunningham more favorably (41% against 39% unfavorable) than Tillis (33% against 47% unfavorable), a month after Cunningham’s texts became public.

The same High Point poll recorded increasing dissatisfaction with Tillis’ job performance, with 50% of registered voters disapproving, up from 33% in HPU’s July poll. Voters approving were down slightly, from 32% to 30%.

Haley has been touring the country to support Republican candidates while burnishing her own national profile. Earlier Friday, she appeared in Georgia with Sen. Kelly Loeffler, another Republican facing a tough race. More than one cry of “2024” was heard from the crowd as she spoke on behalf of Tillis.

“You know him from seeing him around North Carolina, but I know what they think of him in Washington. Are you nervous?” Haley said Friday, to laughter. “When he goes to Washington, he’s known to be a worker. He’s known to be a fighter. He’s known to be a conservative. And he’s known to have moral clarity.”

The appearances with Haley are part of a statewide final-week public tour for Tillis, who campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence at two stops on Monday and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Tuesday. Scheduled events with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and President Donald Trump were canceled due to weather.

Senate in the balance

Cunningham, too, has been traveling the state meeting with small groups of voters, but he and his campaign have not alerted the media to any of their appearances.

“This is my third event today. I’ve invited press to every one of them,” Tillis said in remarks to the media afterward. “The best I can tell, he hasn’t had a discussion with the press by his own choice for nearly a month. This race is very important, the issues are very important, and I would invite him to come out and maybe debate or at least answer hard questions that you all should ask.”

Cunningham took questions from WRAL on Thursday at an early vote site in Wilson County, but as he has in previous media appearances since reports of marital infidelity surfaced, he declined to discuss his personal issues.

Instead, he focused on health care and the coronavirus pandemic, two main features of his campaign throughout the race.

“The folks we are talking to, voters, tell me they want a senator focused on expanding health care and bringing down costs. They want a senator who is going to provide COVID aid until we can defeat this virus,” Cunningham told the station. “Those are the things North Carolinians are talking to us about.”

More than 4.1 million North Carolinians have already voted in the election, according to the state board. In-person early voting ends Saturday at 3 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, and polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., though any voter in line by 7:30 will be allowed to vote.

The race is the most expensive Senate campaign in U.S. history with total spending eclipsing $285 million spent by all candidates and outside groups. Both Tillis and Haley echoed the conventional wisdom that this race could determine which party controls the chamber come January.

“In 2014 it was the same thing,” Tillis said. “It was a $118 million race and all eyes were on North Carolina when we won the day and we made the majority.”