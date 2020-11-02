3 dead after plane that took off in North Carolina crashed in New York, officials say

Three people were killed when a plane that took off in North Carolina crashed in western New York, officials say.

Wreckage of the twin-engine aircraft was found Monday morning, hours after the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said in news releases.

Sheriff James B. Quattrone said he thinks the plane left from Burlington, North Carolina, a city roughly 20 miles east of Greensboro, according to WNY News Now’s footage of a press conference.

“The pilot, his sister and a family friend” were on the private aircraft when it went missing at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Officials say all three people on the plane died when the plane went down in Ellicott, a town roughly 70 miles southwest of Buffalo. Those onboard were identified as Linda Edwards, Allen Fuller and Valerie Holmes.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Quattrone said weather may have played a role in the crash, which federal officials plan to investigate, according to the WNY News Now video.

Overnight Sunday, winter weather advisories were issued for areas south of Buffalo as forecasters predicted up to 7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.