North Carolina reports highest daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with 67 deaths linked to the virus.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of deaths in North Carolina since the pandemic began in March to 4,457. Not all of the deaths are from a single day. DHHS reports them as they are confirmed.

After a decline Sunday and Monday, the reported number of new COVID-19 cases rose again Tuesday.

DHHS reported 2,349 new laboratory confirmed cases Tuesday, the 12th-highest total since the pandemic began. Late last week, the department reported its three highest days so far, reporting 2,800 new cases on consecutive days.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

