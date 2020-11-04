Closely divided state: North Carolina election results show races still up for grabs

The nation’s attention turns Wednesday to North Carolina, where major races and the state’s choice for president still hang undecided with mail-in ballots still coming in.

Roughly 117,000 outstanding absentee by-mail ballots remain, according to the N.C. Board of Elections, though it’s not certain how many of them will be cast. People can request a mail-in ballot but decide not to vote.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12 to be counted. But it’s also not clear if the Board of Elections will release the results of the additional mail-in ballots as they are received or wait until the Nov. 12 deadline has passed.

Here’s where the closest races stand:

U.S. President

President Trump held a thin lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden early Wednesday. Trump carried 50% of the vote with nearly all precincts reporting, edging out Biden, who had 48.6%

Trump won the majority of early votes and handily took the most Election Day votes, though Biden held the edge with mail-in ballots.

The final result hinges on provisional ballots and absentee ballots yet to arrive.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Thom Tillis has already declared victory in the race he once trailed, holding a small lead over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

With roughly 5.5 million ballots cast, Tillis held 48.7% of the vote while Cunningham had less than 47%. A Tillis victory would help Republicans keep a Senate majority.

U.S. House

Democrats picked up two seats in Congress, giving them five of North Carolina’s 13 seats in the House.

In Wake County, former State Rep. Deborah Ross led her Republican challenger Alan Swain 63% to 35%. And Democrat Kathy Manning of Greensboro also won over Republican Lee Haywood.

Republicans won their eight seats by comfortable margins. In the closest race, Republican Madison Cawthorn beat retired Air Force colonel and Democrat Morris “Moe” Davis in the race for a newly redrawn western North Carolina district. Cawthorn will become the youngest member of Congress at age 25.

N.C. Supreme Court

One of the state’s closest races, with 100% of the precincts reported, had Republican Paul Newby leading Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by a little more than 3,700 votes for a contested seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. Beasley is the first African-American woman to serve as chief justice.

According to the Board of Elections, a recount is triggered in races with a margin of victory below 10,000, but the runner-up must demand it.

General Assembly

Republicans kept control of the state legislature. Barring a change from absentee ballots, Democrats will add one member to the N.C. Senate, while the GOP majority in the House increases by four.

Divided power in state government would then continue as Gov. Roy Cooper won a second term over Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.