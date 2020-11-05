NC reports state’s 2nd-highest new daily COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

The state of North Carolina reported its second-highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday’s new cases — 2,859 — come as the United States reported the nation’s second-highest daily total Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the state set a new record for daily cases last Thursday: 2,885 cases.

The additional cases reported Thursday bring the running total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 285,661 statewide since the start of the pandemic in March.

Daily numbers have trended consistently high in recent weeks. Over the last 10 days, new cases have topped 2,000 each day except one.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of positive tests has also been consistently higher than the 5% that officials want. The state reported that 6.6% of tests were positive Tuesday, the latest day for which data were available.

Hospitalization rates

The number of hospitalized patients has remained high in recent weeks.

The number of hospitalized patients was 1,193 on Thursday, after 146 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. It has continued to drop slightly after DHHS last week reported the state’s second-highest totals for hospitalized patients since the pandemic began: 1,214 people.

There are 5,307 empty hospital beds and 505 empty ICU beds statewide.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER