Coast Guard rescuers rush to life raft spotted off NC shore — but find it empty

A Coast Guard crew rushed out to the rescue Thursday, responding to a “good Samaritan’s” report of a life raft spotted offshore near Buxton.

They zeroed in on it from overhead and dropped a rescue swimmer down from the helicopter for a closer look, only to find nobody inside — just a bright orange raft bobbing empty a mile out to sea.

The six-man raft had no “visible marine growth or markings,” and no sign of any castaways, according to the Coast Guard.

It’s unknown where it came from or who deployed it.

A search and rescue boat from Station Hatteras Inlet was called out to help comb the area.

Coast Guard crews haven’t found any stranded boaters so far, but they are continuing to search for “possible missing people” in the area, according to a release.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information about the origin of the raft to call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at 910-343-3880.

Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
