In Raleigh, one protest turns into a party while a second echoes claims of fraud

Donna Scaccia, center and Ellen Canazan, left, celebrate during a ‘Team Democracy, Protect Our Vote Rally’ on the Halifax Mall behind the Legislature on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

On her way into downtown Raleigh, Wanda Coker got the news: Joe Biden had been named the president-elect by multiple media outlets.

“I just started screaming,” said Coker, 53, of Fayetteville. “Democracy has taken over and it’s a wonderful thing.”

Coker was one of several organizers of Saturday’s “We Protect Democracy” rally in downtown Raleigh.

As Biden was unofficially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, downtown Raleigh turned into a dance party.

Cars honked their horns as they drove through the city. A few hundred people danced in the grass on Halifax Mall as music emanated from speakers.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If you can’t dance, you can bounce,” one speaker said into the mic.

“I was elated — I am elated,” said Coleen Holden of Raleigh, of Biden’s apparent victory. “He’s worked with Democrats and Republicans. He’s not just for himself or his party. He’s definitely for the people.”

The rally had been organized before Biden was declared the winner, organized by multiple North Carolina voting rights and social justice groups. In the last few days the counting of mail-in absentee votes had turned the election, as Biden encouraged had people to vote by mail due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel absolutely ecstatic about the election results, because the implications are huge,” said Carlos Zamora, an organizer from Charlotte with the Latino advocacy group Mijente.

“We have immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights on the line. And at the base we have our democracy on the line, which has been under attack by this administration.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Similar celebrations took place in downtown Durham and Carrboro, where people took to the streets to cheer, honk horns and wave signs in celebration of President-Elect Biden.

One block over, about 300 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered. Cued by Trump, those gathered outside the NC legislative building questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

“It’s so important that you don’t give up, just because the (Associated Press) called the race,” said John Warren of Lee County to the crowd.

A caravan of at least 15 cars supporting Trump drove around downtown Raleigh and circled the Capitol and other blocks, with Trump flags and signs that read “Stop the steal” and “Election fraud is illegal.”

A caravan of at least 15 cars supporting President Donald Trump drove around downtown Raleigh and circled the Capitol and other blocks Saturday shortly after television networks and the Associated Press called the election for Vice President Joe Biden. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 Aaron Sanchez-Guerra News & Observer

A few Biden supporters yelled “Biden won the election” from the sidewalk at the passing cars.

Another group of people, some carrying American flags, marched around downtown and near the governor’s mansion.

Marching with a Trump flag that said “Make America Great Again” with his family, John Warren of Lee County said, “We’re not asking for Trump to win if he didn’t win, we’re just asking for the election process to be respected before people say Biden’s president.”

“In order for us to have a peaceful transition there has to be transparency. There’s at worst, fraud and at best, incompetence,” Warren said, repeating claims Trump has made for which there is no evidence.

Warren, a Latino supporter of the President of Uruguayan background, said he disagreed with the legitimacy of the results due to irregularities with elections he said he’s seen in the news.

“The fact that the media came out and said Biden is the president — the media can’t do that until the process is finished,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.