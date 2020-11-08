North Carolina has averaged more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for 3 weeks

North Carolina’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has remained above 2,000 cases for the past 22 days, according to data reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sunday, DHHS reported 2,094 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day average to 2,378 cases.

In prior phases of the pandemic, the average rarely reached 2,000 cases, reaching that level for four days in July and a couple of days in late September before hitting the mark throughout late October and early November.

Averages are useful because they account for highs and lows in reported numbers to give a wider view of what is happening. North Carolina has reported its five highest single-day COVID-19 case numbers since Oct. 29.

Across North Carolina, there were 1,147 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, with 96% of hospitals reporting their data. As the number of cases has risen, hospitalizations have also climbed, now hovering in the 1,100s.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHHS also reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 4,607 North Carolina residents. The state health department reports COVID-19 deaths as they are confirmed, meaning not all deaths happened the day they are reported.