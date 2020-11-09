Rock Hill Herald Logo
Police: Man fatally shot outside North Carolina church

The Associated Press

HIGH POINT, N.C.

A man was fatally shot and a few other people suffered minor injuries during a shooting outside a church in North Carolina, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call about the shooting found the victim dead outside Living Water Baptist Church in High Point on Sunday afternoon, the High Point Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities have not revealed the man's identity, pending notification of his family.

It was not clear how many people were injured in the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact High Point police.

