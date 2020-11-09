On the Outer Banks, a sea turtle lays eggs unseasonably late

A green sea turtle has laid eggs unseasonably late in the year on a beach in North Carolina's Outer banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that it marks the first time in more than two decades that a turtle has laid a nest this far past summer.

The eggs were laid Halloween morning near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Female sea turtles typically lay nests during the warmer months. Nests laid after Aug. 20 are considered late.

Meaghan Johnson of the National Park Service said that the baby turtles are unlikely to survive. But she said they could stand a chance if there's a mild winter.

Female sea turtles generally lay eggs in a hole about a foot deep. They incubate about two months before hatching. If the baby turtles do survive the colder weather, they will make the long crawl to the ocean around Christmas Day.