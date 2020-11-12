You’ve got questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how NC will distribute it.

Biopharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday an early effectiveness rate for a coronavirus vaccine, raising expectations that immunization could soon be available.

“Hope is on the horizon,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday at a news conference, where he announced that he is keeping Phase 3 restrictions in place for another three weeks because of rising coronavirus trends.

“This pandemic will not last forever, as frustrating and painful as it is,” Cooper said.

But there are still questions about any vaccine in development, its effectiveness and how it will be distributed.

North Carolina submitted its proposal for vaccine distribution Oct. 16 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It proposes who will be in line for the first doses of a vaccine when it’s available, and the phased approach that will prioritize who will get the vaccine after that.

North Carolina officials say in the plan they want to immunize everyone who is eligible and wants to be vaccinated, The News & Observer reported. A vaccination planning team helped develop the 145-page interim plan.

With a COVID-19 vaccine closer to reality, here are some details about vaccinations in North Carolina.

How effective is Pfizer’s vaccine?

Pfizer announced Monday that the vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection. By comparison, the CDC says a vaccine for influenza reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% to 60% among the overall population.

Scientists have said they hope a coronavirus vaccine will be at least 75% effective. White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that 50% or 60% effective would be acceptable.

Who will get the vaccine first?

North Carolina has four phases of distribution, with Phase 1 including healthcare workers at high risk of exposure, EMTs, firefighters and other essential workers, and long-term care staff and residents are at the top of the list for first doses. People at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 and historically marginalized populations will be prioritized in early phase groups, too.

North Carolina estimates that group includes up to 951,000 people.

Who will get the vaccine after that?

About 1.57 million follow in Phase 2, when there are more vaccine doses available, North Carolina’s plan says. That group includes teachers and school staff, migrants workers in congregate living arrangements who don’t have two or more chronic conditions and incarcerated people. It also includes residents of homeless shelters; frontline workers who are relatively healthy; adults 18-64 years old with one chronic condition; and people 65 and older with one or no chronic conditions.

Phase 3 would include up to 767,000 people, the plan proposes. Those include students as well as workers in critical industries that weren’t part of the first two phases. Getting people vaccinated in this phase will look a lot like the seasonal flu campaign, the state plan says.

Phase 4 will include everyone else — up to 4 million people.

Where will the vaccine be administered?

The state’s phased distribution plan means that it will prioritize some providers first. The first provider group the state will target, according to the vaccination plan, will be local health departments and hospitals. Long-term care facilities will also be prioritized.

Next will be providers who can reach critical populations, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, corrections facility providers, and employee healthcare providers that serve frontline workers.

Eventually, the state plans to distribute the vaccine to everyone at primary and specialty care providers, pharmacies and mobile vaccination providers. All providers need to enroll into the federal COVID-19 vaccination program.

Will it cost money?

The federal provider agreement states that all providers must administer the vaccine regardless of a vaccine recipient’s ability to pay.

The vaccine must be kept cold. Really cold. How will it be stored?

The state is in the process of figuring this out as the storage requirements may slow the distribution of large quantities of the vaccine.

The vaccine can’t be removed from a temperature of minus 94 degrees (or minus 70 degrees Celsius) more than four times. According to the state’s vaccination plan, North Carolina will “assess cold-storage capacity across the state and will develop, coordinate and support an ultra-cold chain storage system.”

Atrium Health and Novant Health both said this week they already have bought refrigeration units to store the vaccine, The Charlotte Observer reported.

What if people don’t want to get vaccinated?

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services expects that hesitancy about the vaccine will be widespread, especially among historically marginalized people who the state wants to get vaccinated early. The department is planning a major public education push to get the word out about vaccines, according to its October vaccine plan. Officials want to help people understand the benefits and risks and tell them how and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The department’s communication will also aim to set realistic expectations for limited availability in the initial phases of vaccine delivery and “raise awareness and recognition of historical injustices to mitigate vaccine hesitancy,” the plan said.

What about second doses?

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to be effective. According to the state’s October plan, North Carolina is considering using the federally supported web-based Vaccine Administration Management System application and an alternative system to track vaccination status. These systems will help manage second dose reminders.

What about the other vaccines?

There are 11 vaccines in late-stage trials, including four in the United States. The success of the Pfizer vaccine bodes well for Moderna, which used the same technology to develop its vaccine. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has said the company could see early results from its late-stage trial this month, according to CNBC.

Lynn Bonner contributed to this story.

