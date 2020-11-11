North Carolina sets new records for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

North Carolina surpassed 3,100 new cases of coronavirus in a day for the first time Wednesday, setting a new state record since the pandemic began.

In the same update, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported hospitalizations have climbed to 1,246 statewide — also an N.C. record.

DHHS listed 3,119 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, climbing past the old mark of 2,908 set just last week.

The state has now reached 300,561 reported cases, reaching it less than two months since it passed 200,000 in September.

The updated figures come a day after DHHS reported North Carolina’s second-highest hospitalization total: 1,230 statewide, just six short of the record set in July.

While Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the state still has ample space for patients across the state, he feared colder months will stress capacity. He ordered Stage 3 restrictions to continue into December and lowered the limit on indoor crowds to 10 people.

Statewide, North Carolina has 453 intensive-care beds available, DHHS reported, though that number dropped by 57 Wednesday.

DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen has long set 5% as a goal for positive test results, and Cooper noted Tuesday that the state has not seen major spikes as it works to curb the virus.

But on Wednesday, DHHS reported the rate of positive tests continues to climb, reaching 7.9%.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 inched toward 5,000 fatalities statewide, adding another 38 people as it reached 4,698.

