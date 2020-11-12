Water rescues, flooded roads, stranded campers: See the flooding across North Carolina

Emergency management officials warned of flash flooding, dangerous driving conditions and overflowing creeks and streams on Thursday as a deluge of rain hit North Carolina.

Much of the Charlotte area — including Cabarrus, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties — remains under a flash flood warning until 1 p.m. A watch is also in effect for a larger portion of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“Emergency management reported numerous water rescues earlier this morning across greater Charlotte and several stream gauges in Mecklenburg County were still above the established flood stage,” forecasters said.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed backyards disappearing under flood waters, roads collapsing and boat crews searching for more than a dozen people stranded at a campsite in Alexander County.

Parts of I-85 were also closed Thursday morning as flooding overwhelmed the interstate.

North of Charlotte in Iredell County, emergency officials shared a picture on Twitter shortly after 9 a.m. showing a portion of Liberty Hill Road completely collapsed into rising flood waters below.

WCNC Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich also tweeted a picture of his backyard with flood waters creeping up to his back steps.

JUST IN: Mooresville Fire tells me at least 23 people have been rescued from flood waters at HiddenNite Family Campground in Conover, NC. They have 5 boat crews on the water searching for more people. Some patients are being treated by EMS, I’m not sure of their conditions. pic.twitter.com/AEjgS78MBS — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) November 12, 2020 WATCH: Video shows intense flood waters in Iredell County, NC washing away a woman's shed.



We just spoke with the local fire marshal's office who told us rescues are ongoing. Remember: NEVER drive into flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/c3TvMfE5Dv — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 12, 2020 CFD Units are currently on scene in the 9500 Block of David Taylor Dr; heavy flooding has lead to the evacuation of a Charter School; no injuries at this time; 143 persons have been rescued pic.twitter.com/ltDWL2CF4F — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2020

Twenty-three people were rescued from a flooded campground in Hiddenite, North Carolina. Boat crews were searching for more people in need of rescue as of 8:30 a.m., WBTV tweeted.

Flood waters also washed a woman’s shed away in Iredell County, and a charter school in Charlotte had to be evacuated after rain flooded its parking lot, videos show.

This is what it looks like on the Dan River near Buck Island this morning.



Our weather spotter Dwayne Young tells me several creek bed walls are starting to erode and collapse.@wfmy @wfmyweather #ncwx pic.twitter.com/JdnaxhQftj — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 12, 2020 The National Weather Service in Raleigh says there’s a possibility of life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. @WFMY Here’s another look at rising waters at Latham Park in Greensboro pic.twitter.com/txcOx2QhXF — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) November 12, 2020

Creek beds have eroded from rising water levels and roadways across the state have been flooded. The National Weather Service warned residents to “turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter a flooded road.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” forecasters said. “Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and under passes as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.”