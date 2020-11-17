NC sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for third day in a row

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases reached new highs Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day that the state has set new records in those categories.

Statewide hospitalizations now stand at 1,501, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The state has reported its top seven days for hospitalizations in the past week.

The seven-day average of daily new case increases now stands at 2,865.

The state reported 3,288 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began, according to data from DHHS.

In the past week, the state has reported its top four days for single-day new cases.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Tuesday, 4,852 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19, an increase of 38 from the day before.

The percentage for tests returning positive for the coronavirus was 8.6% Sunday, the latest day for which that data was available.

The seven-day average for tests returned positive reported on Sunday was 8%. State health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower. The last time that the rate was at 5% or lower was Sept. 24.

Clusters increase statewide

DHHS on Monday reported an additional 43 clusters statewide since last week. The state defines a cluster as five or more cases within a two-week period with plausible links between cases.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The total number of cases associated with these clusters is 12,738, an increase of nearly 400 from the week before.

DHHS reported seven additional cluster-related deaths, totaling 86 overall.

Clusters at meat and poultry processing facilities have had the most cases statewide at 3,994, an increase of 24 since last week.

Settings with the most clusters are religious gatherings at 194 and colleges and universities at 104.

As of Monday, DHHS reported that clusters associated with religious gatherings have resulted in the most deaths at 25.

Cluster data from recent weeks are preliminary and can change as investigations in clusters continue.

DHHS updates statewide cluster data every Monday.