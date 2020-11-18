Could NC face new COVID-19 restrictions? Here’s how other states are clamping down

Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations in North Carolina have climbed past record highs in recent days, raising questions about whether more restrictive measures are needed to slow the spread.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the state is “experiencing widespread transmission” and announced a new alert system that tracks the spread of COVID-19 at the county level with recommended guidelines. Individuals in a red or orange county, for example, are encouraged to limit their social interactions and avoid eating indoors.

Officials in those areas are also encouraged to expand free testing, institute civil penalties for violating state mandates, increase enforcement efforts and set an earlier alcohol curfew.

“Right now, these are strong recommendations,” Cooper said. “However, if our metrics keep moving in the wrong direction, the state could impose additional orders, either at a local or statewide level. As numbers worsen, we need to treat this virus like the deadly threat it still is.”

North Carolina is in Phase 3 until Dec. 4, which allows bars and some entertainment venues to open with certain social distancing measures and capacity restrictions in place.

The governor on Nov. 10 lowered the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings to 10. A maximum number of 50 people are still allowed at outdoor gatherings, and a statewide mask mandate remains in effect.

Cooper acknowledged a surge in cases has forced some states to “go backward” to more stringent restrictions put in place early in the pandemic.

Here’s what some states are doing now.

Oregon: The governors of Oregon and New Mexico, both Democrats, announced temporary two-week shutdowns on Nov. 13 in what the Associated Press called the “the most aggressive response yet to the latest wave of coronavirus infections shattering records across the U.S.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s order, which went into effect Wednesday, requires all businesses to close their offices to the public for a mandatory work-from-home period, the AP reported. Gyms, museums, pools, movie theaters and zoos are also closed, and restaurants and bars can only serve takeout. A maximum number of six people are allowed at social gatherings.

New Mexico: A stay-at-home order began Monday, requiring residents to shelter in place for two weeks with the exception of essential travel, the New York Times reported. All nonessential businesses were also required to shut down to the public.

“We are in a life-or-death situation, and if we don’t act right now, we cannot preserve the lives, we can’t keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current health care system and infrastructure,” Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, according to the AP.

California: The state has demoted at least 41 of its 58 counties to the most restrictive tier of a four-tier reopening plan, The Sacramento Bee reported. Under the purple tier, restaurants, churches, gyms and other businesses must close.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom referred to the sudden reset as “pulling the emergency break” and said he is weighing a possible statewide curfew as well.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement released Monday. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet – faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes.”

County officials in Southern California, meanwhile, are mulling a new stay-at-home order, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Starting Friday, Los Angeles County is instituting a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and non-essential businesses. No more than 15 people from three households will be allowed to gather outdoors.

Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan followed suit on Tuesday with a set of new restrictions that impose a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants, limits capacity to 50% at retail outlets, religious facilities and salons and suspends visitation at hospitals and nursing homes, WTOP reported.

“It’s not fake news. It’s not going to magically disappear just because we’re all tired of it,” said Hogan, a Republican. “We are in a war right now — and the virus is winning.”

Iowa: A map compiled by USA Today shows at least 14 states — including several in the Midwest, where cases have been surging — tightening COVID-19 restrictions.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds instituted a statewide mask mandate on Monday and ordered bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m., The New York Times reported. She also capped indoor gatherings at 15 people and outdoor events at 30.

Indiana: Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this month walked the state back from Stage 5 of reopening, the Indianapolis Star reported. Holcomb stopped short of reducing capacity in businesses, opting instead to put limits on certain counties according to the level of spread. Red counties, for example, have a limit of 25 people at social gatherings.

Illinois: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker took an “aggressive step” Tuesday in tightening the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, The Pantagraph reported.

The new regulations go into effect Friday and limit capacity in gyms and retail establishments (excluding grocery stores) to 25%, according to the newspaper. Fitness classes will also not be allowed inside, and casinos, indoor recreation facilities, theaters and museums will have to close. Hair and nail salons, however, can stay open, and those businesses can still host outdoor activities.

“Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don’t need to do it, don’t,” Pritzker said.