Woman forfeits private jet, Aston Martin in $13 million NC Medicaid fraud, feds say

A woman agreed to forfeit high-end items after she pleaded guilty to a North Carolina fraud scheme, officials say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman is forfeiting a private jet, a luxury Aston Martin car and up to $13 million dollars she is accused of stealing in a North Carolina scheme, officials say.

Latisha Harron, 44, pleaded guilty to fraud and other federal charges after prosecutors say she conspired with her husband to buy extravagant items using money intended for people in the Medicaid program, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

An attorney representing Harron didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Thursday afternoon.

A decade ago, prosecutors say Harron owned a business called Agape Healthcare Systems, Inc., McClatchy News previously reported. The “alleged Medicaid home health provider” was based in Roanoke Rapids, according to officials.

After Harron moved to Maryland and Nevada, she is accused of continuing to bill the Medicaid program in North Carolina, which is meant for low-income residents and people with disabilities in the state, federal prosecutors said in an indictment in May.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She eventually joined forces with her husband, Timothy Harron, and the two “worked together to expand the Agape fraud upon NC Medicaid, by fraudulently billing the program for more than $10 Million, just in the period between 2017 and 2019,” according to prosecutors.

As part of the scheme, prosecutors say the couple looked through obituaries and checked if people who had died were qualified for Medicaid. The Harrons then used that information to “back bill” the program, claiming the people had received care at Agape while still alive, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the couple instead spent the money on lavish items, including a jet, luxury jewelry and North Carolina properties. Now, Harron has agreed to give up millions of dollars and high-end items bought from profits of the alleged fraud scheme, according to officials.

Harron pleaded guilty to “Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud and Wire Fraud,” “Aggravated Identity Theft” and “Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering,” charges that can carry prison time, the federal government said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER