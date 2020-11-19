Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

NC’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 4,000 to set new record as holiday nears

North Carolina reported 4,296 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, far exceeding the state’s previous record for daily cases. The previous record, set Saturday, was 3,885.

The latest tally brings the total number of cases to 325,158 statewide, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, the state also reported a drop in the positive test rate. Approximately 7.9% of tests were positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data is available, down from 9.3% on Monday. The state wants to see a positive test rate of 5%.

The surge in cases comes just a week before Thanksgiving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people not to travel for the holiday and to cancel plans with those outside their household, in a briefing Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please return for a fuller report.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Profile Image of Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove is a Report for America Corps member covering the economic impacts of the coronavirus. She previously reported on the environment, big industry and development as a freelance reporter in New Orleans.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

N.C. House speaker’s chief of staff going to UNC system

November 19, 2020 10:37 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service