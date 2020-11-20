Rock Hill Herald Logo
Homes evacuated in search for man accused of shooting North Carolina deputy, cops say

Homes were evacuated during the search for a man accused of shooting two people, including an Eastern North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, officials say.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house Thursday night when the suspect appeared with an “assault-type rifle” and started firing, striking a deputy near the neck, the department said in a Facebook post.

Officials early Friday said they were still looking for the suspect accused of the shooting in La Grange, a town roughly 70 miles southeast of Raleigh. At first, deputies thought the suspect was near Lang Skinner Road, prompting them to tell residents to leave their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

While officers surrounded the area, the suspect on Friday morning repeatedly shot a resident, stole his pickup and left the scene, the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook. The truck is a 2003 model Dodge Dakota with red paint and the tag number BAP-2430, officials say.

Authorities didn’t identify the resident and said his condition was unknown. The deputy, identified as 30-year-old Steven Key, was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care and later released from the hospital, officials say.

Robert Lee Strother Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office

Officials released a photo of the suspect, later identified as Strother. Officials as of Friday morning were using a helicopter to search for him and called on the FBI to join their efforts, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“(Strother) is armed and extremely dangerous,” Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in the post. “Do not approach him or the truck if you see either. Call 911 immediately if you see him or the truck.”

Strother as of Friday morning had warrants for attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by felon, according to officials.

