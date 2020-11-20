NC coronavirus hospitalizations hit new record as officials urge caution at holidays

North Carolina reported another jump in hospitalizations Friday, once again breaking the state record.

There are now 1,571 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, up from 1,538 Thursday.

The state also reported an additional 3,688 cases of coronavirus Friday and 4,979 deaths. The deaths represent an increase of 43.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is scheduled to talk about the state’s pandemic response at 2 p.m.

The high rates of cases and hospitalizations come as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and the coronavirus is surging in severity around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Thursday that people should not travel for the upcoming holiday.

The hospital information comes from 97% of the state’s hospitals reporting.

On Friday, DHHS expanded the demographic data available on its NC COVID-19 Dashboard to show data for cases per 100,000 residents and total deaths by week.

The data shows that the disparity between cases between Black and white residents has shrunk over the course of the pandemic. In mid-July, there were 116 cases among Black people and 78 cases among white people per 100,000 residents. Last week, there were 143 cases among Black people and 146 cases among white people per 100,000 residents.

However, Black people still make up a disproportionate number of deaths from COVID-19. Twenty-nine percent of deaths statewide have been among Black people, despite making up 22% of the population.

Demographic information is not available for all cases since some people cannot be reached or may choose not to disclose this information, DHHS wrote in a press release. And, there may be a lag when the data are available, because demographic data are often obtained through local health departments investigations.

The health department notes that all dashboard data is preliminary and is routinely updated.