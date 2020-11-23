Rock Hill Herald Logo
NC Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 briefing: How to watch

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give his weekly press conference on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 23.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and the state is under Phase 3 of reopening and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people unless they are part of the same household. Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have been urging people to celebrate Thanksgiving with safety precautions including small groups, eating outside, social distancing of at least six feet with people outside your household, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask. There is also a statewide 11 p.m. alcohol sales curfew.

The briefings are offered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language. You can watch the briefing streamed online at ncdps.gov/news-conference.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state, including ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle, televise or livestream the governor’s press conferences also. You can also listen on the radio to WPTF, 680 AM and 98.5 FM. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

During the briefings, Cooper and Cohen give a short presentation with latest COVID-19 data and trends, then take questions from reporters who call in.

North Carolina recently reached the grim milestone of 5,000 deaths this year due to COVID-19.

Profile Image of Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan covers North Carolina state government and politics at The News & Observer. She previously covered Durham, and has received the McClatchy President’s Award as well as several North Carolina Press Association awards, including for investigative reporting.
