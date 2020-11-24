Rock Hill Herald Logo
12-year-old injured in shooting at North Carolina middle school, police say

A 12-year-old was shot in the leg Tuesday at a North Carolina middle school when a fellow student discharged a gun on campus, police and school officials said.
A student at a North Carolina middle school was taken into custody Tuesday after shooting a classmate in the leg on campus, according to local police and school officials.

The incident occurred at Hendersonville Middle School just before classes started at 7:45 a.m. Hendersonville is about 30 minutes south of Asheville in Western North Carolina.

In a joint news release issued by Henderson County Schools and the Hendersonville Police Department, officials said the campus went into a code red lockdown following the shooting. It has since been downgraded to a code yellow.

A 12-year-old student was shot in the leg and taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to the news release. The student who allegedly fired the gun was detained by an administrator and has since been taken into custody by the Hendersonville Police Department.

Officials praised the “swift response provided by school administrators, the HMS School Resource Officer, local law enforcement and first responders who quickly secured the scene.”

Students were released early while the school remained on a “preventative lockdown.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available, the release states.

