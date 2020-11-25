NC governor pardons 2 turkeys — Cranberry and Drumstick — in the most 2020 way possible

Two turkeys were pardoned, as tradition dictates, by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a way that can only be considered normal in 2020: virtually.

Cooper usually pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day at the Executive Mansion, where animals can roam around the grounds before retiring to the Naylor Family Farm in Fuquay-Varina.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of cases in the state — 346,506 as of Wednesday — two turkeys named Cranberry and Drumstick got their reprieve while Cooper was in Raleigh and they were at their home in Mount Olive.

And while this was a virtual pardoning with no birds — or media — in front of him, Cooper kept his tradition of sharing his best dad jokes and puns.

“Every year, we carve out time to do the turkey pardon. It’s one of my favorite traditions,” he said in the video message released by the Governor’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“While the pandemic has called many of us to change our holiday plans, there is no way I could quit my dad jokes cold turkey,” he said.

In between jokes, Cooper highlighted the importance of following social distancing guidelines and wearing a face mask to stop the spread of the virus when gathering with others, even if they are family.

“I know many of us are tired of being cooped up at home, but any time you go out – remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Cooper said.

“These are our berry best tools to slowing the spread of this virus. And I know we cran do it.”

He seemed to recognize the absurdity of his puns, though.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

“I’m going to pardon these turkeys before I get too corny,” he said. “I think it’s already past that point.”

Cooper thanked Butterball, which, as they’ve done in the past, will donate 500 turkeys to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to relieve families in need.

Over the last three years, Cooper said, the company has donated over 1,500 turkeys as part of the turkey pardoning event. Cooper also thanked farmers, teachers, first responders and frontline workers for their continued work to “keep the economy moving forward.”

No people pardons

But not everybody agrees with the turkey pardoning. Members of Decarcerate Now NC, a coalition of organizations that work to end mass incarceration, organized a roast scheduled for Thursday to call on Cooper’s “inaction on clemency and decarceration,” according to a press release.

“Every year on Thanksgiving, Gov. Cooper pardons two turkeys. However, he has not pardoned a single person in his four-year tenure as Governor,” the release said.

During the “Pardon People, Not Turkeys” event, children will create paper hand turkeys with the names of incarcerated people written on them, and vehicles will be dressed-up as turkeys as they drive by the Executive Mansion.

Demonstrators have been gathering outside the governor’s residence every day since Nov. 4 to demand action from Cooper. The organization plans to continue these vigils until Jan, 1, when he begins his second term.