NC General Assembly will return soon. Join us for a preview of healthcare policy issues

The Insider, The News & Observer’s subscription newsletter covering state government and politics, is hosting an online discussion on Dec. 9 about what to expect in health legislation in the 2021 long session.

Sponsored by the NC Healthcare Association, the event will feature panelists including Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth and chair of the Senate Healthcare Committee; Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake and a member of the House Health Committee; Sue Ann Forrest, director of legislative relations for the NC Medical Society; and Tom Fetzer, a lobbyist with Fetzer Strategic Partners whose clients include several major hospitals and insurance companies.

Participants will get a preview of likely topics for next year’s legislative session, from Medicaid expansion debates to deregulation efforts.

Participants will learn about the NC Healthcare Association’s new Health Equity Initiative from Phyllis Wingate, retired president of Carolinas Healthcare System NorthEast in Concord.

Insider subscribers will receive an email invitation with instructions for participating in the event, which will also be available to the general public.

The event signup page is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130030341251. This free event will also livestream on newsobserver.com.

The one-hour discussion will begin at 1 p.m. Insider editor Colin Campbell will moderate.