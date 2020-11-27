Thanksgiving holiday concludes with two killings in northwest Charlotte, CMPD reports

Thanksgiving 2020 came to a close with two fatal shootings within a mile of each other in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victims, both males, have not yet been released.

Investigators say the first shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, near the 300 block of South Gardner Avenue, which is just off Rozzelles Ferry Road, CMPD said in a press release.

“When they arrived, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic,” the news release said.

The second shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road, which is about one mile northwest of the first shooting, CMPD said.

Officers arrived to find “an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic,” a release said.

Investigators told the Observer’s news partner WBTV the shooting happened during “a domestic dispute and that the shooter and the victim know each other.”

Callers with tips reach a homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.